Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

7.23: Kilashee

It isn't easy to oppose Kilashee after sauntering to wins over hurdles and fences lately. She is 11lb higher now over hurdles but if retaining her form can win again. The Mass Path is capable of better than her Bellewstown run when behind Boskill Borden. Island McCoo, Ranger Billy, Ladyeze Man and Brownstone are of interest.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Kilashee19:23 Ballinrobe
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Fitzgerald Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

Lingfield

3.30: Clever Currency

Provided he takes to the new headgear, Clever Currency might well go one better than on last week's stable debut at Yarmouth. Miss Sligo (second choice), Foinix and Iftikhaar are fairly reliable propositions in races of this nature.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Clever Currency15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Musselburgh

5.25: Giorgio M

C&D winner Giorgio M showed improved form when making all at Wolverhampton recently and this 3yo can defy a 6lb penalty. Rapido Girl is another 3yo who appears to be on the up and this unexposed filly is feared most ahead of Rory and Petra Celera.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Giorgio M17:25 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Wolverhampton

8.10: Coast

This could be a good opportunity for Coast, who has been placed in two handicaps since last month's Lingfield win and will find this much easier than the Class 5 race she contested last week. Reve De Magritte was second over C&D when dropped back in trip a fortnight ago and is second choice, ahead of Alibi Warning.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Coast20:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Scott Dixon

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Tuesday  

Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips