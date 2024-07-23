Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

7.23: Kilashee

It isn't easy to oppose Kilashee after sauntering to wins over hurdles and fences lately. She is 11lb higher now over hurdles but if retaining her form can win again. The Mass Path is capable of better than her Bellewstown run when behind Boskill Borden. Island McCoo, Ranger Billy, Ladyeze Man and Brownstone are of interest.

Tyrone Molloy

Kilashee 19:23 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Shane Fitzgerald Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

Lingfield

3.30: Clever Currency

Provided he takes to the new headgear, Clever Currency might well go one better than on last week's stable debut at Yarmouth. Miss Sligo (second choice), Foinix and Iftikhaar are fairly reliable propositions in races of this nature.

Alistair Jones

Clever Currency 15:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Musselburgh

5.25: Giorgio M

C&D winner Giorgio M showed improved form when making all at Wolverhampton recently and this 3yo can defy a 6lb penalty. Rapido Girl is another 3yo who appears to be on the up and this unexposed filly is feared most ahead of Rory and Petra Celera.

Ben Hutton

Giorgio M 17:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Wolverhampton

8.10: Coast

This could be a good opportunity for Coast, who has been placed in two handicaps since last month's Lingfield win and will find this much easier than the Class 5 race she contested last week. Reve De Magritte was second over C&D when dropped back in trip a fortnight ago and is second choice, ahead of Alibi Warning.

Chris Wilson

Coast 20:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Scott Dixon

