TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Not At Present (3.10 Taunton)

He progressed nicely over hurdles a couple of seasons ago, but he has had a couple of long absences since. He made his latest return from a 543-day break in a decent contest at Newbury four weeks ago. He went well for a lot of that race before taking a tired-looking fall. That should have brought his fitness up, and this looks like an easier contest. He is rated 123 over hurdles, so this mark of 115 looks workable on only his third chase start. He has won over further and handles soft ground, and with stamina likely to be needed in the testing conditions here, he could be ready to get back on the winning trail for his in-form yard.

Lavida Adiva (3.55 Market Rasen) 

Having joined Ruth Jefferson after winning her sole point (2m5f; good) last May, she has shown a consistent level of form in her four novice hurdles, which included victory at Catterick (2m; soft) two starts ago. She was only beaten by a length at the same course last time, and the form of that was given a boost by the second, who ran well in a good handicap at Haydock on Saturday. She makes her handicap debut here off what looks like a fair mark. With the trip and conditions fine, and with improvement likely, she should go well.

Solray (6.30 Newcastle)

The Jane Chapple-Hyam four-year-old has only had five runs, but has won two of them, both over course and distance. First of those was comfortably winning a novice in September, and then last time out, against much more experienced rivals, he travelled and stayed on strongly to win going away. He has been raised 7lb for that run and will need to step forward again, but he looks to be improving with experience, so there should be more to come with his trainer showing a decent strike-rate and level-stakes profit at the track.

Published on 19 February 2024

Last updated 18:04, 19 February 2024

