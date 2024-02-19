Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Chankaya (2.10 Taunton)

Unconvincing over fences at Wincanton last time, but looks well treated on his previous run over hurdles at that track and the booking of talented conditional Cameron Iles is a plus.

Steve Mason

Chankaya 14:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Mitchell Hunt

The Punt nap

Not At Present (3.10 Taunton)

Progressed nicely over hurdles a couple of seasons ago. Returned from a long absence at Newbury four weeks ago, going well for a lot of that race. This looks easier and his mark of 115 looks workable on only his third chase start. He stays further and handles soft ground.

Stuart Langley

Not At Present 15:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Noble Captain (7.30 Newcastle)

Katie Scott's runner won here in January and shaped better than the result at the same venue latest.

Ron Wood

Noble Captain 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Katie Scott

Speed figures

Golden Glance (3.55 Market Rasen)

Solid chance if reproducing her Aintree second on Boxing Day. Stable also won this race last year.

Craig Thake

Golden Glance 15:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

Lady Balko (4.45 Taunton)

Impressive winner at Hereford last week and should have no issue following up under a penalty.

James Stevens

Lady Balko 16:45 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Celtic Art (3.40 Taunton)

Enjoyed a good win off a similar mark at Lingfield in November. Despite being well beaten in his last two outings, including in a competitive Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury, he looks interesting off a favourable weight.

George Bonds

Celtic Art 15:40 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Jeremy Scott

