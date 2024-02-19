Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race20 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race20 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfair logoCoral logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoBet365 logoTote logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logo
Coral logoBet365 logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoWilliamhill logoPaddypower logo
Chevron down

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Chankaya (2.10 Taunton)
Unconvincing over fences at Wincanton last time, but looks well treated on his previous run over hurdles at that track and the booking of talented conditional Cameron Iles is a plus.
Steve Mason

Silk
Chankaya14:10 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb)Tnr: Mitchell Hunt

The Punt nap

Not At Present (3.10 Taunton)

Progressed nicely over hurdles a couple of seasons ago. Returned from a long absence at Newbury four weeks ago, going well for a lot of that race. This looks easier and his mark of 115 looks workable on only his third chase start. He stays further and handles soft ground.
Stuart Langley

Silk
Not At Present15:10 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Noble Captain (7.30 Newcastle)

Katie Scott's runner won here in January and shaped better than the result at the same venue latest.
Ron Wood

Silk
Noble Captain19:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Katie Scott

Speed figures

Golden Glance (3.55 Market Rasen)

Solid chance if reproducing her Aintree second on Boxing Day. Stable also won this race last year.
Craig Thake

Silk
Golden Glance15:55 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

Lady Balko (4.45 Taunton)

Impressive winner at Hereford last week and should have no issue following up under a penalty.
James Stevens

Silk
Lady Balko16:45 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Celtic Art (3.40 Taunton)

Enjoyed a good win off a similar mark at Lingfield in November. Despite being well beaten in his last two outings, including in a competitive Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury, he looks interesting off a favourable weight.
George Bonds

Silk
Celtic Art15:40 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Introducing RP Recommends

Image link

Read the full series:

Read these next:

'Going north for just one ride looks a tip itself' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Monday  

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:03, 19 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips