Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Chankaya (2.10 Taunton)
Unconvincing over fences at Wincanton last time, but looks well treated on his previous run over hurdles at that track and the booking of talented conditional Cameron Iles is a plus.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Not At Present (3.10 Taunton)
Progressed nicely over hurdles a couple of seasons ago. Returned from a long absence at Newbury four weeks ago, going well for a lot of that race. This looks easier and his mark of 115 looks workable on only his third chase start. He stays further and handles soft ground.
Stuart Langley
Eyecatcher
Noble Captain (7.30 Newcastle)
Katie Scott's runner won here in January and shaped better than the result at the same venue latest.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Golden Glance (3.55 Market Rasen)
Solid chance if reproducing her Aintree second on Boxing Day. Stable also won this race last year.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Lady Balko (4.45 Taunton)
Impressive winner at Hereford last week and should have no issue following up under a penalty.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Celtic Art (3.40 Taunton)
Enjoyed a good win off a similar mark at Lingfield in November. Despite being well beaten in his last two outings, including in a competitive Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury, he looks interesting off a favourable weight.
George Bonds
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read these next:
'Going north for just one ride looks a tip itself' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Monday
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 19 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:03, 19 February 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples