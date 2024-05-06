The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Fakenham, Ffos Las and Hereford on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday. . .

Jasmin De Grugy (2.55 Ffos Las)

Unlucky to bump into a similarly well-treated rival on his handicap debut at Wincanton last time and given how the winner has franked the form since, Jasmin De Grugy should go one better here. Since beating Jasmin De Grugy by half a length, Plaisir Des Flos has finished ahead of 19 rivals combined when landing handicaps at Ayr and Perth and has been bought by owner Jimmy Fyffe. Plaisir Des Flos is now rated 20lb higher than his Wincanton victory so Jasmin De Grugy, who was 28 lengths clear of the third on that occasion, should be able to cope with an 8lb rise.

Planned Paradise (4.20 Fakenham)

Rated 5lb lower than his last winning mark and trainer Christian Williams has booked champion jockey Harry Cobden for the first time. You have to go back to June 2022 for the eight-year-old's last victory, but he thrives over these sorts of marathon trips. Planned Paradise was runner-up in a London National over 3m5f behind Quick Wave, who landed Haydock's Grand National Trial off 8lb higher later that season. Planned Paradise was also third in last year's Highland National over 3m6½f and is rated 9lb lower here as he tackles by far his longest trip since joining Williams. Planned Paradise has yet to contest a race further than 3m2f in his four starts for Williams, who has the two-time winner well treated as he ups the son of Westerner to 3m5f.

Dirty Den (6.30 Hereford)

Syd Hosie has placed this bumper winner into more realistic company after he was last of five behind Sir Gino in Grade 1 company at last month's Grand National meeting. Triumph hurdle runner-up Kargese was second again at Aintree before striking at the highest level for a second time this season at Punchestown on Saturday. There is no shame in the fact that Dirty Den was unable to lie up with those calibre of rivals but given he was 11th in the Champion Bumper, he clearly has the ability to make his mark now dropped in class. He receives 6lb from main market rival Stay If U Want To and already has experience of the track, having finished second in a bumper at this venue in December.

