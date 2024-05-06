Southwell Placepot perm: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Southwell on Tuesday and the opening 2m4½f novice handicap chase (4.42) is a tough one. Happy Du Mesnil and Havock look most solid.

Only two places will be available in the following 3m½f handicap chase (5.12), so it’s worth including a couple again. Topweight Morning Spirit should go well and Lough Salt is next in.

The first division of the bumper (5.42) looks between Asian Star and Roaring Home, and it’s worth banking on Asian Star in a race lacking strength in depth. Dan Skelton trains Asian Star and can be trusted in the second division (6.12) with Yesanna. Either Way also goes in.

Division one of the 2m novice handicap hurdle (6.42) comes up next and Ascension Day appears to be running into some form now. Put him into the perm alongside Marrakushi.

The second division (7.12) is equally tricky. Therapist isn’t one of Nicky Henderson’s leading lights, but might be good enough to place here. It’s also worth putting Northern Rose in for the in-form Gary Hanmer stable.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.42

1 Havock

5 Happy Du Mesnil

5.12

1 Morning Spirit

6 Lough Salt

5.42

1 Asian Star

6.12

3 Either Way

8 Yesanna

6.42

1 Ascension Day

5 Marrakushi

7.12

5 Therapist

10 Northern Rose

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.