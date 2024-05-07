Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

4.45: Slim Marvel

An ordinary enough maiden hurdle and seemingly a good opportunity for recent C&D third Slim Marvel. Solid place claims are held by Drumgill, Midweek Voices and Rocco Boyo.

Alan Hewison

Slim Marvel 16:45 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Philip Donovan (2lb) Tnr: Andrew Slattery

Fakenham

4.20: Court Master

Last year's runner-up Jony Max makes the shortlist while the 12-year-old Organdi and the class-dropping Strictlyadancer should also go well. The selection is Court Master, who shaped as though he would come on for last month's Cheltenham return. He has won off higher marks and still retains a touch of class.

David Bellingham

Court Master 16:20 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Ffos Las

4.00: Love Actually

Irish point winner Ask Lileen remains very unexposed under rules and is open to significant improvement if able to bounce back from her disappointing handicap hurdle debut but Love Actually was a respectable fourth in a much stronger race than this on her latest outing and can capitalise upon some help from the handicapper. Jessie Lightfoot and Santa Clarita are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Love Actually 16:00 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Keiran Burke

Hereford

8.00: Can't Beat History

Pilot Show has gone well both times he's run over C&D and any rain would help, as it would Dentley De Mee, who's entitled to have come on for his recent return from a long layoff. However, the vote goes to Can't Beat History, who turned in a career-best effort here when last seen and can pick up where he left off to defy a 9lb rise in the weights.

Graham Wheldon

Can't Beat History 20:00 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Lee Edwards Tnr: Henry Oliver

Navan

2.05: Artful Approach

On the back of a good start in handicap company when fourth of 21 against older rivals over C&D, Artful Approach gets the vote. Layoftheland was another to show up well on handicap debut and he comes into it along with the consistent Velvet Skies and Beano Power who could be on a good mark now.

Mark Nunan

Artful Approach 14:05 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Jack W Davison

Southwell

7.12: Therapist

The outstanding candidate is Therapist who, considering her Flat ability, is potentially thrown in off this low a mark for her handicap debut. These conditions look far more favourable than for her first three runs over hurdles and it was a good maiden for Hereford in which she finished fourth the last time. Duneomeno seems happier over hurdles then fences these days and has claims on his fourth at Ludlow. Platenium might be capable of better.

Alistair Jones

Therapist 19:12 Southwell View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

