Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap

Shagraan (1.50 York)

Trainer Mick Appleby's improving three-year-old won a competitive handicap in good style at Goodwood last time. A 5lb rise in the weights looks fair and he’s fancied to follow up, with his low draw a likely advantage.

Matt Gardner

Shagraan 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Peninsula Power (5.20 York)



Richard Fahey's colt is a potential improver off bottom weight on his nursery debut.

Ron Wood

Peninsula Power 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Mr Chaplin (2.25 York)

Flew home on his first crack at 7f last time, nailing one close home who wasn't stopping. That puts him near the top of this field on RPRs and he can cause an upset.

Richard Russell

Mr Chaplin 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Montbeliarde (8.00 Kempton)



George Boughey's youngster could be well treated on his handicap debut and has worked well on the watered gallop of late.

David Milnes

Montbeliarde 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Bluestocking (3.35 York)



Her progressive timeline mirrors her improving profile this year and Ralph Beckett's course-and-distance winner could strike a blow for the fillies.

Dave Edwards

Bluestocking 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Bluestocking (3.35 York)



Has really taken it up a notch this season, landing the Group 2 Middleton over course and distance and the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh in good style. She also ran well finishing second in the King George at Ascot last month and can continue her strong season with a good performance today.

George Bonds

Bluestocking 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read more:

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

'I can't let him go unbacked as an outsider' - Paul Kealy with seven selections on day one at York

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.