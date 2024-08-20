- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicapper's nap
Shagraan (1.50 York)
Trainer Mick Appleby's improving three-year-old won a competitive handicap in good style at Goodwood last time. A 5lb rise in the weights looks fair and he’s fancied to follow up, with his low draw a likely advantage.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Peninsula Power (5.20 York)
Richard Fahey's colt is a potential improver off bottom weight on his nursery debut.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Mr Chaplin (2.25 York)
Flew home on his first crack at 7f last time, nailing one close home who wasn't stopping. That puts him near the top of this field on RPRs and he can cause an upset.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Montbeliarde (8.00 Kempton)
George Boughey's youngster could be well treated on his handicap debut and has worked well on the watered gallop of late.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Bluestocking (3.35 York)
Her progressive timeline mirrors her improving profile this year and Ralph Beckett's course-and-distance winner could strike a blow for the fillies.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Bluestocking (3.35 York)
Has really taken it up a notch this season, landing the Group 2 Middleton over course and distance and the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh in good style. She also ran well finishing second in the King George at Ascot last month and can continue her strong season with a good performance today.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
