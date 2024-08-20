- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
Knightswood
He'd been an eyecatcher at Newmarket before being an even bigger one when fifth at Goodwood, where I'm sure he would have won had he not been stuck on the rail.
Beaten only a length and a half by stablemate Align The Stars, he finished with loads of running to give, and he can surely win one of these with a clear run. It's fair to say he makes his own trouble sometimes, but York's straight track is wide open, so he gets one more chance to get it right.
Read more:
'I can't let him go unbacked as an outsider' - Paul Kealy with seven selections on day one at York
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on the first day of the Ebor meeting
- Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- 2024 Juddmonte International at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
- York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on the first day of the Ebor meeting
- Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- 2024 Juddmonte International at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday