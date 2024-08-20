Racing Post logo
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Senior tipster

Knightswood

4.10 York

He'd been an eyecatcher at Newmarket before being an even bigger one when fifth at Goodwood, where I'm sure he would have won had he not been stuck on the rail.

Beaten only a length and a half by stablemate Align The Stars, he finished with loads of running to give, and he can surely win one of these with a clear run. It's fair to say he makes his own trouble sometimes, but York's straight track is wide open, so he gets one more chance to get it right.

Knightswood16:10 York
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read more:

'I can't let him go unbacked as an outsider' - Paul Kealy with seven selections on day one at York 

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday 

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

