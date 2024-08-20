Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

4.10 York

He'd been an eyecatcher at Newmarket before being an even bigger one when fifth at Goodwood, where I'm sure he would have won had he not been stuck on the rail.

Beaten only a length and a half by stablemate Align The Stars, he finished with loads of running to give, and he can surely win one of these with a clear run. It's fair to say he makes his own trouble sometimes, but York's straight track is wide open, so he gets one more chance to get it right.

Knightswood 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

