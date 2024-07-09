Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Kempton and the opening 1m3f handicap (4.05) for apprentices kicks things off. It looks a match between God Of Fire and Shaheen Saqaar.

The 6f fillies’ novice (4.35) comes up next and Stage Effect will surely be difficult to keep out of the first three. She won nicely at Haydock last time and should be put in as a banker.

The 1m4f novice (5.05) is a cracking race featuring several promising performers. Arabian Tribe is better than he showed at Newbury last time and can be selected as another banker.

Robusto is one of my best bets of the day in the 2m handicap (5.40), but it’s also worth including Solution, who might be capable of better on the all-weather for Jim and Suzi Best.

There doesn’t look much strength in depth to the first division of the mile handicap (6.10) and Atlantic Gamble has a good chance to complete the four-timer. The second division (6.40) is more open, so include Salamanca Lad and Cherry Hill, who are both improving.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.05

1 God Of Fire

6 Shaheen Saqaar

4.35

1 Stage Effect

5.05

1 Arabian Tribe

5.40

1 Robusto

8 Solution

6.10

1 Atlantic Gamble

6.40

1 Salamanca Lad

7 Cherry Hill

2x1x1x2x1x2 = eight lines

