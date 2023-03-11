The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips at Warwick and Market Rasen on Sunday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Sunday. . .

(2.40 Market Rasen)

Stepping up to the marathon distances has brought out significant improvement from Shighness, who should have more to offer. She was a clear-cut winner over course and distance last month, when paired with Brian Hughes for the first time, and she had the measure of a reopposing Here Comes McCoy that day. A 5lb rise for that performance is unlikely to stop her winning again in a race that should not take a huge amount of winning.

(3.35 Warwick)

Winning over 2m4½f at Huntingdon last season, a return to this sort of trip will be a big help to Pilsdon Pen. He won on seasonal reappearance at Exeter over 2m and backed up that performance with a good third at Plumpton in a competitive heat. He is now fitted with cheekpieces and with form figures of 21 when going beyond two miles, he clearly has potential at the intermediate trips.

(4.10 Warwick)

A winner over 3m3f last season, Destiny Is All is an out-and-out stayer who will relish this 3m5f test. He was last seen at Carlisle in the first-time cheekpieces and he went down narrowly to a smart handicapper in Tile Tapper having made up a huge amount of late ground. He is 5lb higher on this occasion, but the pair were miles clear so the rise is warranted. Lucinda Russell's horses are in excellent form and stepped up in trip, he is going to be very tough to beat.

