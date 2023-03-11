Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Dark horse

Nucky Johnson (2.23 Naas) 

Third on hurdling debut behind a couple of promising types and backed that up when awarded the race by the stewards after being hampered last time out. Brings plenty of potential and represents last year's winning stable. Big chance in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Nucky Johnson14:32 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: B J Cooper (-lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

Speed figures

Dancila (2.25 Warwick)

Successful three times on Flat in Ireland. Looked a smart prospect on his successful hurdling debut and looks the one to beat.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dancila14:25 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Punt NAP 

Destiny Is All (4.10 Warwick) 

Made a huge amount of late ground when second at Carlisle last month and as a 3m3f winner last season, he should relish this test for his in-form connections.

Silk
Destiny Is All16:10 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Stephen Mulqueen (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Walk In Clover (3.00 Warwick)

Wasn't disgraced behind a long odds-on favourite at Ludlow last month despite racing freely and losing a shoe.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Walk In Clover15:00 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Jatiluwih (4.45 Warwick)

Down to a good mark and ran well enough in a stronger race at Newbury last time to suggest he could land his first hurdle race since his novice days.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jatiluwih16:45 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Elizabeth Gale (10lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs

West Country nap

Dancila (2.25 Warwick)

Impressive on hurdling debut and should be good enough to follow up despite conceding weight.
James Stevens

Silk
Dancila14:25 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing  

Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 18:08, 11 March 2023
icon
