Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Dark horse

(2.23 Naas)

Third on hurdling debut behind a couple of promising types and backed that up when awarded the race by the stewards after being hampered last time out. Brings plenty of potential and represents last year's winning stable. Big chance in this.

Tom Gibbings

Nucky Johnson 14:32 Naas View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.25 Warwick)

Successful three times on Flat in Ireland. Looked a smart prospect on his successful hurdling debut and looks the one to beat.

Dave Edwards

Dancila 14:25 Warwick View Racecard

Punt NAP

(4.10 Warwick)

Made a huge amount of late ground when second at Carlisle last month and as a 3m3f winner last season, he should relish this test for his in-form connections.

Destiny Is All 16:10 Warwick View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.00 Warwick)

Wasn't disgraced behind a long odds-on favourite at Ludlow last month despite racing freely and losing a shoe.

Marcus Buckland

Walk In Clover 15:00 Warwick View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.45 Warwick)

Down to a good mark and ran well enough in a stronger race at Newbury last time to suggest he could land his first hurdle race since his novice days.

Steve Mason

Jatiluwih 16:45 Warwick View Racecard

West Country nap

(2.25 Warwick)

Impressive on hurdling debut and should be good enough to follow up despite conceding weight.

James Stevens

Dancila 14:25 Warwick View Racecard

