Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Dark horse
Nucky Johnson (2.23 Naas)
Third on hurdling debut behind a couple of promising types and backed that up when awarded the race by the stewards after being hampered last time out. Brings plenty of potential and represents last year's winning stable. Big chance in this.
Tom Gibbings
Speed figures
Dancila (2.25 Warwick)
Successful three times on Flat in Ireland. Looked a smart prospect on his successful hurdling debut and looks the one to beat.
Dave Edwards
Punt NAP
Destiny Is All (4.10 Warwick)
Made a huge amount of late ground when second at Carlisle last month and as a 3m3f winner last season, he should relish this test for his in-form connections.
Eyecatcher
Walk In Clover (3.00 Warwick)
Wasn't disgraced behind a long odds-on favourite at Ludlow last month despite racing freely and losing a shoe.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Jatiluwih (4.45 Warwick)
Down to a good mark and ran well enough in a stronger race at Newbury last time to suggest he could land his first hurdle race since his novice days.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Dancila (2.25 Warwick)
Impressive on hurdling debut and should be good enough to follow up despite conceding weight.
James Stevens
