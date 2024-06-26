The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Brunch (4.10 Newcastle)

The Michael Dods-trained seven-year-old is on a lengthy losing streak, but he can end that sequence in this feature mile handicap. He has not won since scoring in Listed company at Pontefract three years ago, but his mark has slid down to a tempting place. He had looked to lose his way towards the end of last season, but he took the eye on his return when he was a luckless fourth at Nottingham, having been forced to switch multiples times in the run. He similarly fared better than the bare result suggested when sixth in this last year off a 9lb higher mark and that is his only defeat at this track, with two other course wins previously.

Toimy Son (4.30 Newmarket)

The five-year-old is yet to win for David Menuisier, but all his current form suggests he is being geared up foo a big effort in this 7f handicap. A Listed winner in France for Yann Barberot, he is winless in nine starts for Menuisier but has shown sparks this season, including when a good second behind Royal Hunt Cup winner Wild Tiger at Goodwood two starts ago. He was doing his best at the finish when fourth at that track last time, and he has interestingly been eased another 1lb to a mark of 89 for this.

Mutamanni (7.15 Hamilton)

The in-form George Boughey's runners have to be noted at Hamilton and the three-year-old could still be ahead of the handicapper in this 5f handicap. He has progressed in each of his four starts, including when getting off the mark on his penultimate outing before he held on to win by a neck on his handicap debut at Leicester last time. The form hasn't been tested and he faces older rivals off a 5lb higher mark, but Boughey is in flying form with a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. The Newmarket trainer also has a formidable strike-rate of 36 per cent with runners at Hamilton.

