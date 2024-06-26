Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Glitterati (2.40 Nottingham)

Handicapped by a wide trip on his debut at Chelmsford, so didn't shape badly in the circumstances, finishing sixth. Archie Watson's colt may well improve enough to get off the mark second time out.

Steffan Edwards

Glitterati 14:40 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Laura Coughlan (3lb) Tnr: Archie Watson

Handicappers' nap

Able Kane (4.30 Newmarket)

Found form at this time of year in the last two seasons, winning over course and distance off a 7lb higher mark on this card last year. His latest effort was more encouraging and he looks set to go well in returning blinkers, partnered by Oisin Murphy.

Paul Curtis

Able Kane 16:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

The Punt nap

Brunch (4.10 Newcastle)

Michael Dods-trained seven-year-old fared better than the result suggested when sixth in this last year and looks dangerous off a mark of 94 after his good, but luckless return.

Matt Rennie

Brunch 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Topspeed

Dibble Dabble (7.30 Leicester)

Made a successful start to her turf career over course and distance earlier this month and James Ferguson's filly may have more to offer.

Dave Edwards

Dibble Dabble 19:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Ferguson

Newmarket nap

Kinematica (8.15 Hamilton)

Fancied to shine now up in trip for Sir Mark Prescott after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Kinematica 20:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Helm Rock (4.10 Newcastle)

Course-and-distance winner who was disappointing last time, but may have needed the run after a six-month break from the track. After his last two wins took place on the all-weather, the return to the surface may be what he needs to bounce back to form.

George Bonds

Helm Rock 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

