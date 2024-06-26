Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Glitterati (2.40 Nottingham)

Handicapped by a wide trip on his debut at Chelmsford, so didn't shape badly in the circumstances, finishing sixth. Archie Watson's colt may well improve enough to get off the mark second time out.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Glitterati14:40 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Laura Coughlan (3lb)Tnr: Archie Watson

Handicappers' nap

Able Kane (4.30 Newmarket)

Found form at this time of year in the last two seasons, winning over course and distance off a 7lb higher mark on this card last year. His latest effort was more encouraging and he looks set to go well in returning blinkers, partnered by Oisin Murphy.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Able Kane16:30 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

The Punt nap

Brunch  (4.10 Newcastle)

Michael Dods-trained seven-year-old fared better than the result suggested when sixth in this last year and looks dangerous off a mark of 94 after his good, but luckless return.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Brunch16:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Topspeed

Dibble Dabble (7.30 Leicester)

Made a successful start to her turf career over course and distance earlier this month and James Ferguson's filly may have more to offer.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dibble Dabble19:30 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Ferguson

Newmarket nap

Kinematica (8.15 Hamilton)

Fancied to shine now up in trip for Sir Mark Prescott after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Kinematica20:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Helm Rock (4.10 Newcastle)

Course-and-distance winner who was disappointing last time, but may have needed the run after a six-month break from the track. After his last two wins took place on the all-weather, the return to the surface may be what he needs to bounce back to form.
George Bonds

Silk
Helm Rock16:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newcastle   

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday   

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers