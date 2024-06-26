Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Newcastle on Thursday and the opening 1m4½f handicap (2.00) looks a good opportunity for Tryfan, but put Gulf Legend in too.

There are ten declared for division one of the 7f maiden (2.30) and it’s worth banking on Brastias, who sets the clear standard on the form of his debut sixth at Haydock last Saturday.

The second division (3.00) doesn’t look as straightforward as those who have run don’t set a fearsome standard. Take a chance on the two newcomers, Louie The Legend and In A Hurry.

The 6f novice (3.35) is another difficult one but at least there is some solid form on offer and three places available. With that in mind bank on likely favourite Veydari.

Take on Elnajmm with Brunch in the mile handicap (4.10) and it’s worth having some coverage in the final leg, another mile handicap (4.40). Specialist View, Stoic Syd and Flying Panther make the most appeal.

Newcastle Placepot perm

2.00

2 Gulf Legend

6 Tryfan

2.30

2 Brastias

3.00

4 Louie The Legend

8 In A Hurry

3.35

10 Veydari

4.10

5 Brunch

4.40

4 Specialist View

5 Stoic Syd

6 Flying Panther

2x1x2x1x1x3 = 12 lines

