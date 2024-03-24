The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter, Huntingdon and Newcastle on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Illico De Cotte (3.05 Huntingdon)

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old looks to have been given a great chance to strike on his handicap debut. A point-to-point winner a year ago, he finished second in two of his first three starts over hurdles, with his only disappointment coming when he had valid excuses when pulled up in a Cheltenham Grade 2. However, he belatedly got off the mark over hurdles with an authoritative success at Hereford last month, which came over a similar 3m1f trip he faces here. He looks like he could thrive granted a stiff test and there could be plenty more to come off a mark of 118. His rider Harry Skelton is operating at a fine 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, with the trainer at 21 per cent in that same time period.

Bampton Star (4.20 Exeter)

This seven-year-old remains highly unexposed over fences and a rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him from landing the 3m handicap chase. Bampton Star, trained by Jeremy Scott, made a fine return from a 311-day absence when second over hurdles last month, but thrived on his chase debut when winning over course and distance this month. He denied a previous in-form winner by a head that day and while he has to defy a 6lb rise, there should be more improvement to come.

Asgard's Captain (5.30 Newcastle)

The four-year-old has continued his rapid rise through the ranks since joining Dylan Cunha and can continue on the upgrade. A winner on two of his last three starts for Thomas Dowling, he has landed three of his five starts for Cunha and stormed to a two-length success over this course and distance last time. The form of that looks solid, with the fourth Percy Willis winning at this track subsequently, and a 6lb rise shouldn't stop him. Cunha is in fine form, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Read more . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Huntingdon

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.