Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Eliza Dolittle 2.40 Plumpton

0-9 and could do with settling better if she's to see out this trip, but she ran well when third over course and distance (good) last month and good recent form is scarce in this line-up; major player.

Him Malaya 3.28 Ludlow

Only win was quite comfortable in a 1m7f soft-ground handicap at Wincanton last season; perhaps better again when third after a break at Kempton (2m, good) as he wasn't best positioned when the tempo increased; that run can be upgraded and he ran well in this 12 months ago, finishing second to Zucayan.

My Little Queens 4.17 Newcastle

Signs of a return to form last month and she was well backed when a smooth winner at Hamilton (1m3f, good to soft) last Sunday; remains feasibly treated under 5lb penalty and is effective over this course and distance; key player.

Dare To Hope 7.00 Newcastle

Pounced late in a good 6f handicap at Ripon last September before suffering a luckless run over course and distance in November; returned from five months off with a win at Beverley (5f, soft), pulling clear with the runner-up having travelled strongly; 4lb higher against better opposition but there's a strong suspicion there's a fair bit more in the tank.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his fancies for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.