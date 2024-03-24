Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Aconagua Mountain (8.00 Newcastle)
The Iain Jardine-trained gelding ran much better than the bare form implied at Wolverhampton last time, having had a tough trip. He's now 5lb below his last win.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Classic Maestro (3.50 Exeter)
Trained by Jennie Candlish, he was successful in heavy ground at Uttoxeter and Newcastle, and switches back to hurdles after a good run over fences at Lingfield. He looks well handicapped under regular jockey Luke Scott.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Illico De Cotte (3.05 Huntingdon)
Got off the mark over hurdles in good style last time and left unchanged off a mark of 118 for his handicap debut. First-time cheekpieces will be an added boost and trainer Dan Skelton is in solid form.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Bluella Bresil (2.35 Huntingdon)
Just denied in a blanket finish at Lingfield last month when a mistake at the last may have cost her success and she is well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Gingerbred (4.20 Exeter)
Course winner who has made progress since going up in trip. Can build on a good second last time.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Family Business (3.35 Huntingdon)
Wasn't at his best on his first outing following wind surgery at Southwell last month. However, his performance can be forgiven this time as conditions are less testing and a drop in class should suit.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Published on 24 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:01, 24 March 2024
