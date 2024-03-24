Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Aconagua Mountain (8.00 Newcastle)

The Iain Jardine-trained gelding ran much better than the bare form implied at Wolverhampton last time, having had a tough trip. He's now 5lb below his last win.
Marcus Buckland

Aconcagua Mountain20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Mr Dominic Hislop (5lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

Handicappers' nap

Classic Maestro (3.50 Exeter)

Trained by Jennie Candlish, he was successful in heavy ground at Uttoxeter and Newcastle, and switches back to hurdles after a good run over fences at Lingfield. He looks well handicapped under regular jockey Luke Scott.
Steve Mason

Classic Maestro15:50 Exeter
Jky: Luke Scott (5lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

The Punt nap

Illico De Cotte (3.05 Huntingdon)

Got off the mark over hurdles in good style last time and left unchanged off a mark of 118 for his handicap debut. First-time cheekpieces will be an added boost and trainer Dan Skelton is in solid form.
Matt Rennie

Illico De Cotte15:05 Huntingdon
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Bluella Bresil (2.35 Huntingdon)

Just denied in a blanket finish at Lingfield last month when a mistake at the last may have cost her success and she is well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Bluella Bresil14:35 Huntingdon
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

West country nap

Gingerbred (4.20 Exeter)

Course winner who has made progress since going up in trip. Can build on a good second last time.
James Stevens

Gingerbred16:20 Exeter
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Dark horse

Family Business (3.35 Huntingdon)

Wasn't at his best on his first outing following wind surgery at Southwell last month. However, his performance can be forgiven this time as conditions are less testing and a drop in class should suit.
George Bonds

Family Business15:35 Huntingdon
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 24 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:01, 24 March 2024

