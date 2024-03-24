Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Aconagua Mountain (8.00 Newcastle)

The Iain Jardine-trained gelding ran much better than the bare form implied at Wolverhampton last time, having had a tough trip. He's now 5lb below his last win.

Marcus Buckland

Aconcagua Mountain 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Dominic Hislop (5lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Handicappers' nap

Classic Maestro (3.50 Exeter)

Trained by Jennie Candlish, he was successful in heavy ground at Uttoxeter and Newcastle, and switches back to hurdles after a good run over fences at Lingfield. He looks well handicapped under regular jockey Luke Scott.

Steve Mason

Classic Maestro 15:50 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (5lb) Tnr: Jennie Candlish

The Punt nap

Illico De Cotte (3.05 Huntingdon)

Got off the mark over hurdles in good style last time and left unchanged off a mark of 118 for his handicap debut. First-time cheekpieces will be an added boost and trainer Dan Skelton is in solid form.

Matt Rennie

Illico De Cotte 15:05 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Bluella Bresil (2.35 Huntingdon)

Just denied in a blanket finish at Lingfield last month when a mistake at the last may have cost her success and she is well worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Bluella Bresil 14:35 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

West country nap

Gingerbred (4.20 Exeter)

Course winner who has made progress since going up in trip. Can build on a good second last time.

James Stevens

Gingerbred 16:20 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Dark horse

Family Business (3.35 Huntingdon)

Wasn't at his best on his first outing following wind surgery at Southwell last month. However, his performance can be forgiven this time as conditions are less testing and a drop in class should suit.

George Bonds

Family Business 15:35 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next . . .

'He ran far better than his finishing position suggests' - our Monday tipster has four jumps fancies

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter, Huntingdon and Newcastle on Monday

Richard Birch's play of the day at Huntingdon

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.