Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Killarney

4.30: Midnight Our Fred

A wide-open race in which Midnight Our Fred has an excellent chance of going one better after three seconds at Cheltenham. Ulster National winner Jumping Jet can make her presence felt again. Stealthy Tom has a superb record at this venue, and stablemate Birchdale has a chance on his Leopardstown third behind Brideswell Lad.

Alan Sweetman

Midnight Our Fred 16:30 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: J P Flavin

Leopardstown

2.25: Buttons

The first thought was to look no further than impressive Goffs Million winner One Look but the addition of a tongue-tie is disconcerting and we'll take her on with Buttons, a real eyecatcher here over 7f last month. Ameilya is from a small yard but won well at Gowran and could outrun her likely odds.

Mark Nunan

Buttons 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ludlow

3.28: Him Malaya

It would be Sergeant Wilson all over to win this after an error-strewn display at Taunton and he's too talented to leave out of calculations. In this race last year, Zucayan narrowly repelled Him Malaya and they could again be the two to concentrate on. The selection is 2lb worse off but he was a lightly raced juvenile 12 months ago and he returns on the back of a good third at Kempton where he ran on late from an unpromising position.

Alistair Jones

Him Malaya 15:28 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Newcastle

7.00: Dare To Hope

Good prize-money is on offer and it's attracted a strong field. Juan Les Pins, King's Lynn and Misty Grey may be the oldest contenders but the last pair especially have something to recommend them. Bosh and Tacarib Bay provide Richard Hannon with a strong hand but the two against the field are Batal Dubai and Dare To Hope. Clear preference is for the Richard Fahey-trained four-year-old, who ended 2023 looking one to keep on the right side of and his Beverley success 17 days ago was more impressive than the bare figures would suggest. Returning to 6f looks a positive and he appeals as still being well ahead of his mark.

Paul Smith

Dare To Hope 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

Plumpton

2.40: Eliza Dolittle

This could be a good opportunity for Eliza Dolittle to get off the mark on the back of her course-and-distance third last month. The positive weather forecast could be a plus for Glorious Mist and she may be the chief danger, ahead of Amalfi Skyline, who is well treated on last season's chase form.

Ben Hutton

Eliza Dolittle 14:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

