The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Epsom on ITV on Oaks day

Three horses to include in a treble on Oaks day at Epsom . . .

Emily Upjohn (3.10 Epsom)

The daughter of Sea The Stars was a narrow runner-up in the Oaks last year – a race she really should have won – but can avenge that defeat with a second Group 1 success in the Coronation Cup. The Oaks form from last year was franked throughout the season and while it took her a while to get back to her best, she easily landed a top-level contest on Champions Day in the first-time hood. That is retained in this and her 230-day absence should be no issue, given she was a nine-and-a-half-length winner on her return last year.

Marhaba The Champ (3.45 Epsom)

This four-year-old thrived off a quicker surface after another wind operation last time at York and still remains deeply unexposed. Stepping up to this class last time around a similar track, he held on to win a more competitive handicap than this, but still looked to have more up his sleeve. He won on his second start after wind surgery the first time he had the operation, and just a 2lb rise for his York success looks generous.

Soul Sister (4.30 Epsom)

The Musidora Stakes has produced the winner and a luckless runner-up in the Oaks in each of its last two runnings and this daughter of Frankel can uphold that strong trial form. Sent off an 18-1 outsider after being last in the Fred Darling Stakes previously, Soul Sister thrived for the step up in trip on better ground when beating Novakai – a leading juvenile filly last season. She is bred to be just as good, if not better, over a mile and a half and her connections have been in terrific form. John and Thady Gosden are operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, while Frankie Dettori has been riding at 29 per cent in that same period.

