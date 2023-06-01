Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Rhoscolyn

2.35 Epsom

Rhoscolyn could prove the best-handicapped horse of the day on a track that is made for him.

Rated 105 at the start of last season, he lost his form a little towards the end of it and hasn't quite sparked in two runs this term following a wind operation and he's down to just 95 now.

However, his tenth of 22 in the 7f Victoria Cup at Ascot was a considerable improvement on his opening run at Haydock just a fortnight earlier and the chances are he's going to be spot on now.

A high-class handicapper at any course when on song, Rhoscolyn does seem to have a particular affinity with downhill tracks as his form figures at Goodwood read 12373 (seventh a luckless run from stall 18 in the 20-runner Golden Mile) and his Racing Post Ratings there have ranged from 100 to 111.

The only time he has run at Epsom was on Oaks day in 2021, when he ran clean away from his field over 7f off a mark of 92, winning by four lengths.

He has never gone quite as far as 1m½f but he gets a mile well enough, and if anything his recent outings have suggested he's starting to find 7f on the sharp side.

There have been four winners of this from stalls 9-11 in the past ten years so a berth in ten should not be an issue, and if Jason Watson can keep him out of trouble he will surely go very close.

Rhoscolyn 14:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

