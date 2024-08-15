The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cork, Newbury and Newmarket on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

King's Charter (3.15 Newbury)

This expensive Godolphin purchase shaped well on his debut and can get off the mark at the second attempt. A brother to the classy Skellet and a half-sibling to Group 1 winner Skitter Scatter, he was bought for €650,000 as a yearling and was a real eyecatcher on his first run at Sandown last month. His inexperience was visible early on but once switched to the left he showed a strong turn of foot to finish a good third. The step up in trip to a mile looks like a positive and he should be more streetwise for the in-form Charlie Appleby yard.

Mother Nature (6.22 Cork)

This daughter of Justify comes from a fine family and she can pick up Group 3 honours in the Give Thanks Stakes. Out of a mare who is a full sister to Classic heroines Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine, Mother Nature has taken a while to get the hang of things. She was beaten a short head by a subsequent Group 3 winner at the Curragh in June before disappointing in a Listed contest at Naas, but thrived when stepping back up in trip when breaking her maiden at Killarney last month. This 1m4f trip should be her optimum distance and she could make all from the front.

Darkness (6.50 Newmarket)

This David O'Meara-trained six-year-old tends to do well at the July course and things look to have fallen right for another bold bid here. He struck over this course and distance last summer, and has already shown his liking for the track again this year when winning over 7f in June before finishing fifth in the Bunbury Cup. He's since finished a good fourth in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood, in which he was one of many typically luckless contenders before staying on. He remains off a mark of 91, which is also the same as when he scored over the track and trip last year.

