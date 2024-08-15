Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Friday

Rare Change has run really well in his two nurseries so far, finishing third both times, latterly at Glorious Goodwood, and he should be hard to knock out of the first three for Placepot purposes in the opener at Newbury (2.05).

Miss El Fundi , bred for further but clearly not short of speed, is the one who appeals for back-up.

The following novice (2.40) looks typically open, but Musical Angel , a good second on her debut, is the only one with a Group entry (she has a few), so is first on the list, with newcomer Jewelry suggested as the pick of the newcomers.

Another juvenile contest follows (3.15) with not a lot to go on, and although Aidan O'Brien has a runner in the well-entered Isambard Brunel, King's Charter , a big eyecatcher on his Sandown debut, is suggested as banker material.

Adrestia and Lady Of Andros look the obvious ones in the featured Listed contest (3.45), while in a really competitive 7f handicap (4.20), I'll be going with the consistent Game Set , Haziym , who looks ready for another crack at 7f given the way he has been finishing, and Able Kane , who is very well treated at his best.

That just leaves an apprentice handicap (4.55), which is just as difficult, so the three far-from-confident selections are Fair Dinkum , Carp Kid and Snapcracklepop .

Newbury Placepot perm

2.05

3 Miss El Fundi

8 Rare Change

2.40

8 Jewelry

12 Musical Angel

3.15

3 King's Charter

3.45

1 Adrestia

9 Lady Of Andros

4.20

2 Game Set

3 Haziym

6 Able Kane

4.55

3 Carp Kid

4 Snapcracklepop

9 Fair Dinkum

2x2x1x2x3x3 = 72 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.