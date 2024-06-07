Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Saturday

Duke Wai

12.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Stunning Peach

12.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Californiatotality

1.10 Sha Tin

2pts win

Well-credentialed Irish import Stunning Peach is ready to open his local account under top weight in the 1m1f handicap (12.35) on a challenging ten-race card at Sha Tin.

The Wootton Bassett three-year-old is one of a growing list of capable types racing internationally, who started their careers with Joseph O’Brien. Another, The Grey Wizard, won the Belmont Gold Cup for Graham Motion at Saratoga on Thursday.

Stunning Peach was known as Islandsinthestream when he finished second in Group 1 juvenile races at the Curragh and Saint-Cloud, chasing home Henry Longfellow and Los Angeles respectively, last season.

He was strongly fancied on his Hong Kong debut but struggled in the ground, and then produced a better run on his next outing when second to Voyage Samurai, also over a mile. The extra furlong here is going to suit, and with an inside draw (stall two), he should be perfectly positioned throughout.

Star Mac is 0-9 locally but caught the eye with good runs in both the Classic Mile and Classic Cup. However, as a consequence, he destroyed his attractive handicap mark though there is every chance he could rise to that level and win.

Pierre Ng, who is going all out to win his first trainers’ championship, saddles Duke Wai in the 6f handicap (12.05), which could be a pivotal race in the title battle.

His main rival, the progressive Copartner Prance, is saddled by Francis Lui. With 10 meetings of the season remaining, Ng leads Lui 61-60 and both trainers will be digging deep, maybe even dipping into reserves they might have kept for next season in normal circumstances.

Duke Wai has dropped 18 points in the ratings since the start of the season, and Ng took the bold decision to trial the gelding at Conghua nine days ago in an attempt to freshen him up — he finished a close second in the trial — for his clash with Copartner Prance, who has won his last four starts. One more to watch is the Tony Cruz-trained Californiatotality , who can return to winning ways in the mile handicap (1.10).

He was beaten by a wide draw last time, and with better luck in running, he will go close.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

11.00

7 Enjoy Golf

12 Patch Of Time

11.35

2 Lo Pan Spirit

4 Super Infinity

12.05

3 Duke Wai

7 Copartner Prance

12.35

1 Stunning Peach

7 Star Mac

1.10

1 Californiatotality

9 Super Unicorn

1.45

5 Mojave Desert

7 The Heir

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9.00am

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.