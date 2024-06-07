Haydock Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee is at Haydock and the opening 5f Listed race (1.50) might be between Live In The Dream and Democracy Dilemma . Put both in your perm.

The 1m4f handicap (2.25) comes up next and Struth has a big chance for in-form trainer Charlie Johnston. It’s also worth including Melek Alreeh , who has been going well recently.

Night Sparkle looks like the solid option in the 1m4f Group 3 for fillies (3.00), but if there is to be a surprise it might come from Caernarfon , who brings Group 1 form from last season.

The John of Gaunt (3.35) is the big one and I’m banking on Noble Dynasty , who was impressive when beating a subsequent winner at Newmarket last time and can go in again.

The 7f handicap (4.10) is next and Kindest Nation could run well after a good third at Sandown last time. However, it’s a competitive race so put Bigbertiebassett in the perm too.

The consistent Billyjoh appears to have sound claims in the 6f handicap (4.45) for Rossa Ryan and Mick Appleby, so put him in alongside the well-handicapped Fresh .

Haydock Placepot perm

1.50

2 Democracy Dilemma

4 Live In The Dream

2.25

3 Struth

9 Melek Alreeh

3.00

1 Caernarfon

8 Night Sparkle

3.35

4 Noble Dynasty

4.10

3 Bigbertiebassett

11 Kindest Nation

4.45

3 Billyjoh

7 Fresh



2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

