The Punt Acca: Liam Headd looks to follow up his 9-4 winner with three tips at Ayr and Windsor

Al Muqdad (4.45 Ayr)

The four-year-old has been in consistent form for David O'Meara this year and although he has won just once, he has run well in defeat and another bold showing should be expected. All five of his previous outings have come over this distance, so he obviously handles the trip, while he should have no problems with the ground. Another positive is that he handles the track as he posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when third of nine in a stronger contest on his penultimate appearance. O'Meara's string have been running well recently and Al Muqdad can go well here.

Cajetan (6.45 Windsor)

Trainer Jack Channon has enjoyed a strong start to the year with 21 winners and this three-year-old, who is responsible for two of those successes, can continue the yard's fruitful spell. He returns to the turf having struck on the all-weather at Kempton last time, while his other win this season came at Newcastle. On his sole start on turf this term, he finished sixth in a competitive 17-runner handicap at Newmarket in April and he came close to producing a career-high RPR. He wasn't beaten far that day and the form has been franked with the race producing two subsequent winners.

Flindrikin (7.15 Windsor)

The William Haggas-trained filly is making her first start on the turf, but she has showed plenty of ability in five all-weather appearances and she brings winning form into the race after scoring at Newcastle on New Year's Day. The four-year-old daughter of Frankel has registered improved RPRs in each of her races, so she clearly seems progressive. The form of that Newcastle win has been boosted as the second scored again at the track, while the third, Great Blasket, came close to landing a four-timer at Nottingham on Sunday. She is bred to stay further, so she will have the stamina for this test, and she can continue her good form.

