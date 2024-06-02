Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Blue Day (6.45 Windsor)
Progressive sort who was impressive at Southwell in April, winning with plenty in hand for trainer Harry Charlton. A 7lb rise in the weights for that is potentially lenient.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Al Muqdad (4.45 Ayr)
The consistent David O'Meara-trained four-year-old holds good course form and should appreciate the ground conditions.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Little Empire (3.15 Ayr)
Anthony McCann's Irish raider was unlucky not to follow up April's Wolverhampton win back at the same venue last month and has been found a very winnable race on his turf debut.
Marcus Buckland
Newmarket nap
Red Pixie (6.15 Windsor)
Did well to finish third from a poor draw at Yarmouth last time and is fancied to handle this drop in trip for Sir Michael Stoute.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Grey Owl (7.45 Windsor)
Chased home a well-handicapped rival here recently, who has won again since, and Emma Lavelle's lightly raced four-year-old could open his account.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
End Zone (3.15 Ayr)
Rounded off last season winning over 7f at this track by the narrowest of margins. Hasn't really threatened on either start this campaign, but is down in class and weight today.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
