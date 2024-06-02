Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Blue Day (6.45 Windsor)

Progressive sort who was impressive at Southwell in April, winning with plenty in hand for trainer Harry Charlton. A 7lb rise in the weights for that is potentially lenient.

Matt Gardner

Blue Day 18:45 Windsor Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

The Punt nap

Al Muqdad (4.45 Ayr)

The consistent David O'Meara-trained four-year-old holds good course form and should appreciate the ground conditions.

Liam Headd

Al Muqdad 16:45 Ayr Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Little Empire (3.15 Ayr)

Anthony McCann's Irish raider was unlucky not to follow up April's Wolverhampton win back at the same venue last month and has been found a very winnable race on his turf debut.

Marcus Buckland

Little Empire 15:15 Ayr Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Anthony McCann

Newmarket nap

Red Pixie (6.15 Windsor)

Did well to finish third from a poor draw at Yarmouth last time and is fancied to handle this drop in trip for Sir Michael Stoute.

David Milnes

Red Pixie 18:15 Windsor Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Grey Owl (7.45 Windsor)

Chased home a well-handicapped rival here recently, who has won again since, and Emma Lavelle's lightly raced four-year-old could open his account.

Dave Edwards

Grey Owl 19:45 Windsor Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Dark horse

End Zone (3.15 Ayr)

Rounded off last season winning over 7f at this track by the narrowest of margins. Hasn't really threatened on either start this campaign, but is down in class and weight today.

Tom Gibbings

End Zone 15:15 Ayr Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

