The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Subsequent (1.50 Goodwood)

Andrew Balding won this race last year and has a strong chance of winning it again with his runner Subsequent. The son of Galileo only made his debut in April, in what was very much just an education for him. He's improved plenty since then and finds himself looking to land a hat-trick after wins at Haydock and Salisbury, the latter of which was his handicap debut. He stayed on well to win, getting the better of Spaceport, who has since won a similar race at Sandown. Both were well clear of the field, and you'd expect there is more to come from both. This will be a step up in class for Subsequent, but it will be for a few of these three-year-olds, and he is clearly still open to plenty of progression and may still be in front of the handicapper, despite being hit with a 7lb rise for that Salisbury success.

Kathmandu (2.25 Goodwood)

The top two in the market have both finished second in a Group 1 this season, and the Brian Meehan-trained Kathmandu gets the vote. She came so close to causing an upset in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, leading right until the last few yards when she was headed. She has run since, dropping back down to 7f for the Prix Jean Prat, and finished fifth, which was another cracking effort. She returns to British shores and has a strong chance in calmer waters.

Crystal Casque (5.45 Sandown)

The opener at Sandown can go to the ever-reliable Crystal Casque. The 13-time winner has been out of form this year, but there were signs at Ascot that she may be back in form, and if she is, she is well handicapped off 75. They've taken the same path as last year, running at Ascot and then this apprentice handicap at Sandown. She was out of the frame at Ascot and won this off a mark of 78 with Oliver Searle claiming 7lb, and there is no reason why she can't win it off 75 with Searle claiming 5lb this year.

