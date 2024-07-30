- More
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown on Wednesday
Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .
Subsequent (1.50 Goodwood)
Andrew Balding won this race last year and has a strong chance of winning it again with his runner Subsequent. The son of Galileo only made his debut in April, in what was very much just an education for him. He's improved plenty since then and finds himself looking to land a hat-trick after wins at Haydock and Salisbury, the latter of which was his handicap debut. He stayed on well to win, getting the better of Spaceport, who has since won a similar race at Sandown. Both were well clear of the field, and you'd expect there is more to come from both. This will be a step up in class for Subsequent, but it will be for a few of these three-year-olds, and he is clearly still open to plenty of progression and may still be in front of the handicapper, despite being hit with a 7lb rise for that Salisbury success.
Kathmandu (2.25 Goodwood)
The top two in the market have both finished second in a Group 1 this season, and the Brian Meehan-trained Kathmandu gets the vote. She came so close to causing an upset in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, leading right until the last few yards when she was headed. She has run since, dropping back down to 7f for the Prix Jean Prat, and finished fifth, which was another cracking effort. She returns to British shores and has a strong chance in calmer waters.
Crystal Casque (5.45 Sandown)
The opener at Sandown can go to the ever-reliable Crystal Casque. The 13-time winner has been out of form this year, but there were signs at Ascot that she may be back in form, and if she is, she is well handicapped off 75. They've taken the same path as last year, running at Ascot and then this apprentice handicap at Sandown. She was out of the frame at Ascot and won this off a mark of 78 with Oliver Searle claiming 7lb, and there is no reason why she can't win it off 75 with Searle claiming 5lb this year.
Read more:
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day two
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Red-hot Harry Wilson has struck with 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners - don't miss his final Glorious Goodwood day one tip
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day two
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Red-hot Harry Wilson has struck with 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners - don't miss his final Glorious Goodwood day one tip
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood