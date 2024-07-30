Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Elladonna (4.10 Goodwood)

This progressive filly has won three of her five starts in handicaps, and is 2-2 since fitted with a hood. Looked to have more to offer when winning at Salisbury last time and, with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, holds sound claims of completing the hat-trick.

Paul Curtis

Elladonna 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Fanshawe

Eyecatcher

Gallantly (1.50 Goodwood)

Aidan O'Brien's colt struggled at Royal Ascot but earlier went into the notebook when winning at Chester and is worth another chance.

Ron Wood

Gallantly 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Punt nap

Kathmandu (2.25 Goodwood)

Returns to British shores after two huge runs in Group races in France, including a second in the French 1,000 Guineas. Has a strong claim in this Group 3.

Lee Sharp

Kathmandu 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

Speed figures

Wobwobwob (5.20 Goodwood)

Clearly has two ways of running but on a good day can clock a decent time. Second in this race last year and reunited with Hollie Doyle for the first time since Ayr Silver Cup win.

Craig Thake

Wobwobwob 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Newmarket nap

Englemere (6.20 Sandown)

Has been working nicely since running a decent race in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Goken has won twice at this trip of 5f.

David Milnes

Englemere 18:20 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Arran (3.00 Goodwood)

Wouldn't be the first horse to fail to fire in the hustle and bustle of a big Royal Ascot field and his effort was too bad to be true in the Coventry. Had previously shown useful form when seeing off a host of subsequent winners on debut at Newmarket. No surprise were he to run a big race if returning to initial debut promise.

Tom Gibbings

Arran 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

