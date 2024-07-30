Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Elladonna (4.10 Goodwood)

This progressive filly has won three of her five starts in handicaps, and is 2-2 since fitted with a hood. Looked to have more to offer when winning at Salisbury last time and, with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, holds sound claims of completing the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Elladonna16:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Fanshawe
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Eyecatcher

Gallantly (1.50 Goodwood)

Aidan O'Brien's colt struggled at Royal Ascot but earlier went into the notebook when winning at Chester and is worth another chance.
Ron Wood

Silk
Gallantly13:50 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Punt nap

Kathmandu (2.25 Goodwood)

Returns to British shores after two huge runs in Group races in France, including a second in the French 1,000 Guineas. Has a strong claim in this Group 3.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Kathmandu14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

Speed figures

Wobwobwob (5.20 Goodwood)

Clearly has two ways of running but on a good day can clock a decent time. Second in this race last year and reunited with Hollie Doyle for the first time since Ayr Silver Cup win.
Craig Thake

Silk
Wobwobwob17:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Newmarket nap

Englemere (6.20 Sandown)

Has been working nicely since running a decent race in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Goken has won twice at this trip of 5f.
David Milnes

Silk
Englemere18:20 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Arran (3.00 Goodwood)

Wouldn't be the first horse to fail to fire in the hustle and bustle of a big Royal Ascot field and his effort was too bad to be true in the Coventry. Had previously shown useful form when seeing off a host of subsequent winners on debut at Newmarket. No surprise were he to run a big race if returning to initial debut promise.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Arran15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day 

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown on Wednesday 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips