Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Elladonna (4.10 Goodwood)
This progressive filly has won three of her five starts in handicaps, and is 2-2 since fitted with a hood. Looked to have more to offer when winning at Salisbury last time and, with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, holds sound claims of completing the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Gallantly (1.50 Goodwood)
Aidan O'Brien's colt struggled at Royal Ascot but earlier went into the notebook when winning at Chester and is worth another chance.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Kathmandu (2.25 Goodwood)
Returns to British shores after two huge runs in Group races in France, including a second in the French 1,000 Guineas. Has a strong claim in this Group 3.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Wobwobwob (5.20 Goodwood)
Clearly has two ways of running but on a good day can clock a decent time. Second in this race last year and reunited with Hollie Doyle for the first time since Ayr Silver Cup win.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Englemere (6.20 Sandown)
Has been working nicely since running a decent race in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Goken has won twice at this trip of 5f.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Arran (3.00 Goodwood)
Wouldn't be the first horse to fail to fire in the hustle and bustle of a big Royal Ascot field and his effort was too bad to be true in the Coventry. Had previously shown useful form when seeing off a host of subsequent winners on debut at Newmarket. No surprise were he to run a big race if returning to initial debut promise.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
