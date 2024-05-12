Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

He's Got Game (4.30 Windsor)

Showed significant improvement on his reappearance and handicap debut over course and distance last month, splitting subsequent winners to finish a solid second in a race run in a good time. Can go one better under Oisin Murphy.

Paul Curtis

He's Got Game 16:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

The Punt nap

Lightfoot Lady (2.30 Hereford)

Third behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner last time and looks well treated on this handicap debut for Nicky Henderson off a mark of 105.

Charlie Huggins

Lightfoot Lady 14:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Speed figures

Kick Up A Storm (4.05 Hereford)

Won with authority at Exeter in April and Paul Nicholls' progressive six-year-old may still be on a winning mark.

Dave Edwards

Kick Up A Storm 16:05 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Newmarket nap

Miss Bielsa (6.50 Wolverhampton)

Simon and Ed Crisford's filly knows her way around this track and has worked nicely on the peat moss gallop recently.

David Milnes

Miss Bielsa 18:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Eyecatcher

Li Ban (5.00 Windsor)

Dominic Ffrench Davis’s two-year-old was green on debut 23 days ago but got the idea late on. She can step forward from that.

David Toft

Li Ban 17:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Dark horse

Whatsdastory (3.35 Hereford)

Pulled up on desperate ground last time, but is a previous course winner on decent ground, and could bounce back for an in-form stable off a career-low mark.

Simon Giles

Whatsdastory 15:35 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Read more . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Catterick

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hereford and Killarney on Monday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.