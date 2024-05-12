Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
He's Got Game (4.30 Windsor)
Showed significant improvement on his reappearance and handicap debut over course and distance last month, splitting subsequent winners to finish a solid second in a race run in a good time. Can go one better under Oisin Murphy.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Lightfoot Lady (2.30 Hereford)
Third behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner last time and looks well treated on this handicap debut for Nicky Henderson off a mark of 105.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Kick Up A Storm (4.05 Hereford)
Won with authority at Exeter in April and Paul Nicholls' progressive six-year-old may still be on a winning mark.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Miss Bielsa (6.50 Wolverhampton)
Simon and Ed Crisford's filly knows her way around this track and has worked nicely on the peat moss gallop recently.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Li Ban (5.00 Windsor)
Dominic Ffrench Davis’s two-year-old was green on debut 23 days ago but got the idea late on. She can step forward from that.
David Toft
Dark horse
Whatsdastory (3.35 Hereford)
Pulled up on desperate ground last time, but is a previous course winner on decent ground, and could bounce back for an in-form stable off a career-low mark.
Simon Giles
Read more . . .
Richard Birch's play of the day at Catterick
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hereford and Killarney on Monday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 12 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 12 May 2024
- Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hereford and Killarney on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all eight Newcastle races on Sunday
- Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hereford and Killarney on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all eight Newcastle races on Sunday