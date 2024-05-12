The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Hereford and Killarney on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Pyffo (2.00 Hereford)

Bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles in emphatic fashion in a Market Rasen maiden in March. Pyffo backed up that 17-length success with a decent second in handicap company at Warwick last time and the winner, Big Blue Moon, boosted the form when following up off a 4lb higher mark at Hereford last Tuesday. Pyffo was beaten only half a length when attempting to give that subsequent winner 15lb and although he has to concede upwards of 7lb back in novice company here, he should go one better.

Lightfoot Lady (2.30 Hereford)

Made a successful debut at Stratford in March 2022 but was not seen on the track for more than a year and that potentially played a part when she was pulled up by Nico de Boinville at Worcester last June. Lightfoot Lady was travelling well and disputing the lead with eventual winner Manimole when jumping the third-last on her hurdling bow, but lost her action and was swiftly pulled up. Lightfoot Lady also lost a shoe in that mares' novice event, from which Manimole has gone on to win three races since, including in Listed company, and is now rated 119. Lightfoot Lady was fifth behind the unbeaten Dysart Enos after wind surgery at Huntingdon in November before finishing third at Doncaster in January. The form has worked out well with the winner, Personal Ambition, landing a Grade 2 on his next start and runner-up Inoui Machin having won twice since. Lightfoot Lady looks well treated for this handicap debut off a mark of 105.

Gentleman De Mee (6.40 Killarney)

A staying-on second in the Champion Chase which suggests he is entitled for another crack at this 2m4½f trip. Gentleman De Mee was tenth when sent off favourite for the 2022 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on his sole start at the distance. Given that back-to-back Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs beat fellow subsequent dual Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan in that race, it was a particularly strong Martin Pipe and Gentleman De Mee has since established himself at the highest level over fences, winning a Grade 1 at last year's Dublin Racing Festival. The JP McManus-owned eight-year-old unseated Paul Townend at the second fence at Punchestown last time before Captain Guinness somewhat franked the Cheltenham form when being beaten a neck by the winner, Banbridge. Willie Mullins drops Gentleman De Mee to Grade 3 company for the first time in nine starts and he should be good enough to give upwards of 4lb and a beating to his seven rivals.



