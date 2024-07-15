The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Beverley, Kempton and Nottingham  

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Toota (3.15 Nottingham)

This nursery sees Griselda, Bank On Kent and Toota, who finished within a neck of each other last week, reoppose. Griselda came out on top and will carry a 6lb penalty. They've put 5lb apprentice Liam Wright in the position to negate that. This could be a good opportunity for Toota to reverse the form with these two. She was the only one to come to the near side, and given that every other horse ran down the far side on the card, there was probably no advantage coming down the near side. She did finish the fastest, though, and is worth backing to reverse the form.

Regency Boy (3.30 Beverley)

Regency Boy was just denied by the well-fancied Freddy Robinson over course and distance last time, and a repeat of that performance should see him go one better. It took a few goes in handicaps for him to get going, but it appears they've found the right trip for him as he's run well over 1m2f twice. He wears a visor for the first time.

Pons Aelius (8.30 Kempton)

The Charlie Johnston-trained Pons Aelius looked back in form in the Northumberland Vase after a lacklustre start to the season, which saw him drop from 75 to 68. A step into much calmer waters off a dangerously low mark should see him be competitive, and he should be given the best chance possible under an in-form Billy Loughnane.

