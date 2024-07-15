- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Drama (7.30 Kempton)
Won over course and distance in June before finishing a good second to an unexposed rival at Newmarket last time. Return to all-weather should suit and he can resume winning ways with rider Tom Marquand retained.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Coto De Caza (2.30 Beverley)
The Crisford yard has been banging in the winners this month and this filly, who shaped with plenty of promise despite being green on debut, can keep the ball rolling.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Pons Aelius (8.30 Kempton)
Looked back to form when finishing fourth in the Northumberland Vase. Has a strong chance in a much easier race off a low mark.
Lee Sharp
Newmarket nap
Alla Stella (7.00 Kempton)
Was an unlucky loser when the rider lost his reins at Ffos Las last time and Sir Mark Prescott's filly has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Huddle Up (3.45 Nottingham)
Admirably consistent on the clock, he has put up a couple of decent recent efforts in amateur races and, back in open company, the booking of Rossa Ryan catches the eye.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Mordor (8.15 Killarney)
Comfortably off the mark over hurdles last time and is open to improvement back on the Flat over a trip which he remains unexposed.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
