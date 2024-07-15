Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Drama (7.30 Kempton)

Won over course and distance in June before finishing a good second to an unexposed rival at Newmarket last time. Return to all-weather should suit and he can resume winning ways with rider Tom Marquand retained.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Drama19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Ferguson

Eyecatcher

Coto De Caza (2.30 Beverley)

The Crisford yard has been banging in the winners this month and this filly, who shaped with plenty of promise despite being green on debut, can keep the ball rolling.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Coto De Caza14:30 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Punt nap

Pons Aelius (8.30 Kempton)

Looked back to form when finishing fourth in the Northumberland Vase. Has a strong chance in a much easier race off a low mark.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Pons Aelius20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Alla Stella (7.00 Kempton)

Was an unlucky loser when the rider lost his reins at Ffos Las last time and Sir Mark Prescott's filly has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Alla Stella19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Huddle Up (3.45 Nottingham)

Admirably consistent on the clock, he has put up a couple of decent recent efforts in amateur races and, back in open company, the booking of Rossa Ryan catches the eye.
Craig Thake

Silk
Huddle Up15:45 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Dark horse

Mordor (8.15 Killarney)

Comfortably off the mark over hurdles last time and is open to improvement back on the Flat over a trip which he remains unexposed.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Mordor20:15 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J H Williamson (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Free tips

