The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Ellerton (1.10 Fontwell)

Ellerton was fairly useful on the flat in France, running well but never making much of an impression and made his hurdling debut last month at Cheltenham. On first look that run does not look like much, but on closer inspection it was a decent effort in a very strongly run race against some much more experienced opposition. He was prominent in the race despite being hampered by a faller early on but did fade in the closing stages, so with that run under his belt and dropping in class, he should put in a much better performance.

Uno Mas (2.52 Ffos Las)

Uno Mas looked to be getting back to the form he showed a couple of years ago with a respectable third last time in conditions that maybe did not suit him perfectly. He travelled well but got outpaced in the closing stages. It is interesting to see him dropping significantly in trip as he has spent the majority of his career running over further, but he has shown in the past he is capable of winning these kind of races. With Ellis Collier taking off 7lb, he should go well.

Savvy Brilliance (8.00 Southwell)

Savvy Brilliance grabbed his first career win last time, leading for most of the race and staying on well under pressure in the closing stages. He has improved dramatically since being gelded and is clearly on the up. He has only gone up 2lb for his previous win and his pedigree suggests this step up in trip should not be an issue, so another strong display should be on the cards.

