Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Morricone (1.30 Punchestown)

The mount of Darragh O'Keeffe shaped as though going back up in distance will suit, with cheekpieces an interesting addition.

David Toft



Morricone 13:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Ray Hackett

Handicappers' nap

Him Malaya (2.45 Wincanton)

Lost his maiden tag when winning easily over course and distance under Olive Nicholls last month and, with his jockey taking 7lb off, should be up to defying a 5lb rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Him Malaya 14:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (7lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Ellerton (1.10 Fontwell)

Fairly useful on the flat in France and made his hurdling debut last month at Cheltenham in what was a decent effort against experienced opposition. With that run and dropping in class he should put in a better performance today under Sean Bowen.

Laurence Morter

Ellerton 13:10 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Syd Hosie

Speed figures

Ede'iffs Elton (2.15 Wincanton)

Clocked two speed figures in December last year which puts him well clear of his rivals off today's mark; also all three career wins over course and distance.

Craig Thake

Ede'iffs Elton 14:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb) Tnr: Robert Walford

West Country nap

Queen Annie (1.45 Wincanton)

Shaped well over a trip too short at Exeter last time out. Step up in trip and slightly softer ground should suit and she's shown enough ability in bumper win.

James Stevens

Queen Annie 13:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Barrel Aged (8.00 Southwell)

Has shown a degree of promise in his three starts to date and stayed on nicely enough last time at Wolverhampton. Step up in trip looks ideal and is one to note on his handicap debut.

Tom Gibbings

Barrel Aged 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Marco Botti

