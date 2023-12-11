Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Morricone (1.30 Punchestown)
The mount of Darragh O'Keeffe shaped as though going back up in distance will suit, with cheekpieces an interesting addition.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Him Malaya (2.45 Wincanton)
Lost his maiden tag when winning easily over course and distance under Olive Nicholls last month and, with his jockey taking 7lb off, should be up to defying a 5lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Ellerton (1.10 Fontwell)
Fairly useful on the flat in France and made his hurdling debut last month at Cheltenham in what was a decent effort against experienced opposition. With that run and dropping in class he should put in a better performance today under Sean Bowen.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Ede'iffs Elton (2.15 Wincanton)
Clocked two speed figures in December last year which puts him well clear of his rivals off today's mark; also all three career wins over course and distance.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Queen Annie (1.45 Wincanton)
Shaped well over a trip too short at Exeter last time out. Step up in trip and slightly softer ground should suit and she's shown enough ability in bumper win.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Barrel Aged (8.00 Southwell)
Has shown a degree of promise in his three starts to date and stayed on nicely enough last time at Wolverhampton. Step up in trip looks ideal and is one to note on his handicap debut.
Tom Gibbings
