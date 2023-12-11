Southwell Placepot tips: Gary Savage's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 guaranteed placepot pool is at Southwell and looks tricky, starting with a 12-runner mile handicap (5.00) that needs two darts. Alan Brown has had a few winners here and enlists Oisin Murphy for Likeashadow while Charlie Fellowes's only runner on the card Bradman looked unlucky last time.

Keep it simple in the novice stakes (5.30) with Sir Les Patterson, who should easily place after running third in a strong-looking maiden at Kempton on his debut.

The second division of the novice (6.00) could easily go to a debutant and Roger Varian's 31 per cent strike-rate with juveniles here leans towards his well-bred Midnight's Dream.

It may take two goes to get through the very open-looking 6f handicap (6.30). Snash can bounce back after suffering a poor draw last time at Newcastle, while Phoenix Beach is in good form and won a novice over course and distance.

Last year's winning stable of the mile fillies' handicap (7.00) have another live contender in Enola Grey and her or Finery should be able to grab a place, while in the last leg (7.30) the Jessica Macey-trained Jenever can continue the stable's good recent form from a handy draw.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

6 Likeashadow

11 Bradman

5.30

6 Sir Les Patterson

6.00

4 Midnight's Dream

6.30

1 Snash

2 Phoenix Beach

7.00

5 Finery

8 Enola Grey

7.30

11 Jenever

2x1x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

