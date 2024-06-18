The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Wednesday . . .

2.30 Ascot

Enchanting Empress comes into this with three wins from three runs which includes a course-and-distance win. She can be a bit quirky and sometimes does not get off to the best of starts, as seen last time when she missed the break but showed she has plenty of speed by catching up to take the lead in the closing stages on her way to an impressive win. This is obviously a step up in class, but she is by two high-class sprinters and the determination to get to the front last time points to the possibility of another good showing.

4.25 Ascot

High-class on her day, Inspiral has won some big races over a mile throughout her career and she has a great record at Ascot, which includes winning the Coronation Stakes in 2022 and a second in last year's Queen Anne. This will be only her second attempt over a mile and a quarter, but she showed she has what it takes to win this sort of race when landing the Breeders Cup Fillies & Mares’ Turf in November, looking as though this is her optimal trip. She seemed to struggle on her appearance this season in the Lockinge, but the step back up to 1m2f should suit and see her back to her absolute best.

5.05 Ascot

The ultra-consistent Metal Merchant has continued this season where he left off the last one, winning on his reappearance at Newbury before following up with a solid second place again at Newbury. He did not get the rub of the green but stayed on well in the closing stages, but was ultimately no match for the winner. He might want softer conditions than are available, but he has a course-and-distance win to his name and, if he can continue his fine form, he should go well.

