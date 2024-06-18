Royal Ascot day 2 tips: five horses to back on Wednesday

Wednesday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rogue Millennium (3.45 Ascot)

Won this race last year when trained by Tom Clover, before beating all bar Tahiyra in the Group 1 Matron Stakes last September. Made a satisfactory first start since a big money transfer to Joseph O'Brien at the Curragh last month and looks the one to beat with that under her belt.

Paul Curtis

Rogue Millennium 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Real Gain (5.05 Ascot)

Didn't get much of a run but caught the eye staying on late in the Spring Cup. William Buick's mount is a strong traveller who should appreciate getting back on a sound surface.

Steffan Edwards

Real Gain 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Kassaya (2.30 Ascot)

Mightily impressive at Nottingham latest with a hands and heels effort to win. This will take a lot more but she is arguably the best bred in the field, being a half-sister to last year's 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

Liam Watson

Kassaya 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Beshtani (5.05 Ascot)

Won half of his six starts in France and was just denied on his British debut at Epsom in May. Earned smart figures and could be in the mix.

Dave Edwards

Beshtani 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: H Al Jehani

The Punt nap

Inspiral (4.25 Ascot)

High class on her day, Inspiral has won some big races throughout her career and has a great record at Ascot. She seemed to struggle on her appearance this season, but the step back up to 1m2f should suit and see her back to her best.

Laurence Morter

Inspiral 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

