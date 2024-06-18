- More
Royal Ascot day 2 tips: five horses to back on Wednesday
Wednesday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Rogue Millennium (3.45 Ascot)
Won this race last year when trained by Tom Clover, before beating all bar Tahiyra in the Group 1 Matron Stakes last September. Made a satisfactory first start since a big money transfer to Joseph O'Brien at the Curragh last month and looks the one to beat with that under her belt.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Real Gain (5.05 Ascot)
Didn't get much of a run but caught the eye staying on late in the Spring Cup. William Buick's mount is a strong traveller who should appreciate getting back on a sound surface.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Kassaya (2.30 Ascot)
Mightily impressive at Nottingham latest with a hands and heels effort to win. This will take a lot more but she is arguably the best bred in the field, being a half-sister to last year's 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.
Liam Watson
Speed figures
Beshtani (5.05 Ascot)
Won half of his six starts in France and was just denied on his British debut at Epsom in May. Earned smart figures and could be in the mix.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Inspiral (4.25 Ascot)
High class on her day, Inspiral has won some big races throughout her career and has a great record at Ascot. She seemed to struggle on her appearance this season, but the step back up to 1m2f should suit and see her back to her best.
Laurence Morter
Newmarket nap
Inspiral (4.25 Royal Ascot)
Impressed in a racecourse gallop on the July course since her comeback in the Lockinge and fancied to shine back around a bend.
David Milnes
