The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .
Hard Nut (2.05 Wolverhampton)
Hard Nut has been steadily improving in recent weeks with a number of solid performances. He missed a large chunk of his early career and has been playing catch up since, but has now looked to have found his feet, particularly last time when not making the best of starts yet making up for it by travelling strongly and hitting top gear at the right time. Things could have been different if he had not fluffed his lines early. However, overall it was a promising run, and a better start here could see him go close.
Golden Path (3.22 Lingfield)
Golden Path had an eyecatching debut last month, running into fourth against more experienced opposition. She travelled nicely the whole way round and put in a strong run in the closing stages to finish off well. This Golden Horn filly will have progressed for her run, the step up to a mile and a quarter should suit as she was still speeding up as she got to the line, and she looks well placed to get off the mark.
Jayyash (6.00 Kempton)
Jayyash has shown some promise on both of his starts, finishing in midfield on his debut at Newmarket last summer before seemingly taking a big step forward when finishing second at Southwell last month. He got off to an awkward start but made up ground before turning for home and pulled clear of the rest of the field, just finding the winner a bit too much. That experience will be valuable and he should go one place better.
Published on 9 April 2024
Last updated 18:03, 9 April 2024
