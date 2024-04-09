Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race18 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race18 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Golden Path (3.22 Lingfield)

Made an eyecatching debut last month, travelling nicely and running on strongly in the closing stages. She will have progressed for that run, the step up in trip should suit and she should get off the mark.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Golden Path15:22 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Eyecatcher

Cloud Free (7.30 Kempton)

Michael Bell's colt ran a fine race on his return to action here last month, making up plenty of ground from off the pace to take second. Judged by his breeding, he can only improve for the step up in trip on his handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Cloud Free19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

Handicappers' nap

The Midwife (2.30 Market Rasen)

Below form over further last time but had looked an improved performer when scoring over course and distance in February. With Joe Anderson able to claim 5lb, she is effectively off the same mark here.
Steve Mason

Silk
The Midwife14:30 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Anderson (5lb)Tnr: Grace Harris

Speed figures

Con Te Partiro (3.40 Wolverhampton)

Has improved his speed figure on each run and the clock suggests Richard Spencer's improving dual scorer can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Con Te Partiro15:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Mogwli (3.45 Leopardstown)

Ran better than suggested when sixth here on Sunday. He enjoys these conditions and a return to 7f for the first time since November can see him go close.
George Bonds

Silk
Mogwli15:45 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Jessica Maye (10lb)Tnr: W McCreery

West Country nap

Carrigmoorna Rowan (1.57 Market Rasen)

Third in a race which worked out well at the start of the season and would have a leading chance on that form. Return to better ground should suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Carrigmoorna Rowan13:57 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 9 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers