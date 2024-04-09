Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt nap
Golden Path (3.22 Lingfield)
Made an eyecatching debut last month, travelling nicely and running on strongly in the closing stages. She will have progressed for that run, the step up in trip should suit and she should get off the mark.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Cloud Free (7.30 Kempton)
Michael Bell's colt ran a fine race on his return to action here last month, making up plenty of ground from off the pace to take second. Judged by his breeding, he can only improve for the step up in trip on his handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
The Midwife (2.30 Market Rasen)
Below form over further last time but had looked an improved performer when scoring over course and distance in February. With Joe Anderson able to claim 5lb, she is effectively off the same mark here.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Con Te Partiro (3.40 Wolverhampton)
Has improved his speed figure on each run and the clock suggests Richard Spencer's improving dual scorer can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Mogwli (3.45 Leopardstown)
Ran better than suggested when sixth here on Sunday. He enjoys these conditions and a return to 7f for the first time since November can see him go close.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Carrigmoorna Rowan (1.57 Market Rasen)
Third in a race which worked out well at the start of the season and would have a leading chance on that form. Return to better ground should suit.
James Stevens
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Published on 9 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 9 April 2024
