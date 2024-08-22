The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on day three of York's Ebor festival on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on the third day of the Ebor festival on Friday. . .

Derry Lad (1.50 York)

Irish raider has form figures of 411363 in Britain, latterly finishing third in a strong handicap on Oaks day, a run that can be marked up given he was repeatedly denied a clear run and ate up the ground when in the clear. The form has been franked too, with the runner-up and fourth winning at Glorious Goodwood, and he should be competitive off just 1lb higher here. His recent run at Galway last time can be ignored as he doesn't run well after a break, but it should've left him spot on for this.

Shadow Of Light (3.00 York)

The field is stacked with potential, but I like the way Shadow Of Light has gone through his races and he's won both starts a shade cosily, latterly under a penalty in a novice that Charlie Appleby won two years ago with subsequent Gimcrack scorer Noble Style. He's got the pedigree to be a high-class sprinter, being closely related to two-time Group 1-winning juvenile Earthlight, and is open to untold improvement.

Asfoora (3.35 York)

Asfoora showed a blistering change of gear to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and arguably bettered that form when trying to give Big Evs 5lb at Glorious Goodwood, where she looked a shade unlucky having received a few bumps in the closing stages and was beaten just a short head. She gets a 6lb swing with that rival here and this more galloping track will suit better than Goodwood.

