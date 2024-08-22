Racing Post logo
Play of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Senior tipster

Euchen Glen

1.50 York

Yes, he is 11 years old now, but there aren't many of his age who retain his kind of ability and enthusiasm and he has been in cracking form for the last couple of months.

Having won after dropping to a seven-year low rating of 88 at Ayr in June, he has finished a close sixth in a red-hot running of the John Smith's Cup (a race he won in 2018) which has worked out incredibly well, and he then rattled home to finish a close fourth to Align The Stars at Goodwood, despite having been given an awful lot to do in a steadily run race.

Euchen Glen is following a similar path to last year, as he finished third in that Goodwood race before lining up as a 25-1 shot for the Ebor off a mark of 96 and finishing a two-and-a-quarter-length fourth to Absurde.

He is a year older, but he's 4lb lower and running in a much weaker race than the Ebor, and if he's in the same form as he has been for the last couple of months he will surely be there at the finish.

Euchen Glen13:50 York
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

'He could run a big race at a price' - Paul Kealy has seven selections on day three of York's Ebor meeting  

