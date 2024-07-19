The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Al Aasy (1.50 Newbury)

Jim Crowley has chosen Alyanaabi, who has run okay in two Group 1s and has shaped like the step up in trip could suit this year, over the reappearing Al Aasy and that could be telling. However, last year's winner looks the pick at the prices. Al Aasy has flattered to deceive on a few occasions, but he loves it here at Newbury, where he has won three of his four starts, and should enjoy the return to this trip after disappointing over further when last seen. He's capable of going well fresh and is still the one to beat if he can find his top form.

Metaverse (5.30 Newmarket)

Got off the mark at the third attempt when trying 7f for the first time at Kempton in January and has gone close the last two times since returning to this trip, latterly losing out by just a head in a Class 3 handicap at Newbury last month, form that has been franked with the winner going in again since. He's gone up 2lb but this represents a drop in class and he should have a big chance under William Buick, who is an eyecatching jockey booking.

Dutch Decoy (6.00 Newmarket)

Has shown the majority of his best form at Newmarket, most recently posting joint-career-best RPRs on the Rowley Mile in the spring. He was unlucky not to win the first of those, as stayed on powerfully after not getting a clear run of things, while he was outstayed over 1m1f next time, when he had subsequent Wolferton Stakes third Torito back in third. He hasn't shown his best in better races on his last four starts, but this represents a big drop in class and returning to the July course, where he is unbeaten in three starts, can see him bounce back, given his last victory came in a Class 2 handicap at this course off 3lb higher. Looks too well handicapped to be ignored.

