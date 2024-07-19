Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

It Ain’t Two (3.35 Newbury)

Progressive filly who made the frame in Listed races on her last two starts, beaten only by another improving sort last time. Looks the clear form pick on these terms for trainer Hugo Palmer.

Matt Gardner

It Ain't Two 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Eyecatcher

Hot Team (6.25 Haydock)

Patrick Morris's gelding has enjoyed an excellent season and would have gone close at Chester last week had he found daylight sooner.

Marcus Buckland

Hot Team 18:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Shay Farmer (7lb) Tnr: Patrick Morris

The Punt nap

Dutch Decoy (6.00 Newmarket)

Unbeaten in three starts on Newmarket's July course, most recently landing a Class 2 handicap there off a 3lb higher mark this time last year. This represents a big drop in class and he looks too well handicapped to ignore for Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Dutch Decoy 18:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Celeborn (7.15 Doncaster)

Won going away on his debut for George Boughey at Leicester last month and fancied to follow up after some smart work on the summer gallop.

David Milnes

Celeborn 19:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Regional (3.00 Newbury)

Enjoyed his finest hour in Haydock's Sprint Cup last term and improved his speed rating when second in Royal Ascot's King Charles III Stakes. Looks the one to beat.

Dave Edwards

Regional 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Dark horse

Ilanz (2.05 Market Rasen)

Having only his third start for trainer Olly Murphy and remains open to plenty of improvement. Has won both starts at Market Rasen and should give another solid account.

Sam Hardy

Ilanz 14:05 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

