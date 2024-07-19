- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
It Ain’t Two (3.35 Newbury)
Progressive filly who made the frame in Listed races on her last two starts, beaten only by another improving sort last time. Looks the clear form pick on these terms for trainer Hugo Palmer.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Hot Team (6.25 Haydock)
Patrick Morris's gelding has enjoyed an excellent season and would have gone close at Chester last week had he found daylight sooner.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Dutch Decoy (6.00 Newmarket)
Unbeaten in three starts on Newmarket's July course, most recently landing a Class 2 handicap there off a 3lb higher mark this time last year. This represents a big drop in class and he looks too well handicapped to ignore for Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Celeborn (7.15 Doncaster)
Won going away on his debut for George Boughey at Leicester last month and fancied to follow up after some smart work on the summer gallop.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Regional (3.00 Newbury)
Enjoyed his finest hour in Haydock's Sprint Cup last term and improved his speed rating when second in Royal Ascot's King Charles III Stakes. Looks the one to beat.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Ilanz (2.05 Market Rasen)
Having only his third start for trainer Olly Murphy and remains open to plenty of improvement. Has won both starts at Market Rasen and should give another solid account.
Sam Hardy
