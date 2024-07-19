- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Spirit Mixer
Oisin Murphy is riding better than anyone right now (a pair of trebles on Wednesday and Thursday) and if he can eke a bit more out of Spirit Mixer in the Mettal UK Handicap he could get another winner on the board at a decent price.
Spirit Mixer was second to Trueshan in the 2022 Northumberland Plate and has had his problems since – one run between July 2022 and March this year – but there have been flickers of encouragement lately given his declining mark, first when he was third at Goodwood and then when ninth in the Plate when challenging on the wrong side of the course.
He still needs to find a bit more, but with trainer Andrew Balding and jockey banging in winners all over the place he could make a double-figure price look big.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!
Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Monmouth on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Monmouth on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets