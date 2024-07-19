Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

2.25 Newbury

Oisin Murphy is riding better than anyone right now (a pair of trebles on Wednesday and Thursday) and if he can eke a bit more out of Spirit Mixer in the Mettal UK Handicap he could get another winner on the board at a decent price.

Spirit Mixer was second to Trueshan in the 2022 Northumberland Plate and has had his problems since – one run between July 2022 and March this year – but there have been flickers of encouragement lately given his declining mark, first when he was third at Goodwood and then when ninth in the Plate when challenging on the wrong side of the course.

He still needs to find a bit more, but with trainer Andrew Balding and jockey banging in winners all over the place he could make a double-figure price look big.

Spirit Mixer 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

