The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Doncaster, Bangor and Newbury

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Charyn (1.20 Doncaster)

A Group 2 winner on soft ground as a juvenile, Charyn plied his trade in better company than this all of last season, finishing around four lengths behind Paddington in three Group 1s and ending his campaign with a close third in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August. He was a fine second behind Isaac Shelby in the Greenham Stakes on his reappearance last season and could take advantage of this big drop in class.

Jungle Jack (1.30 Bangor)

Returned from wind surgery with a fine second in a 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso last month and the form has been franked since, with the first and third filling the front two positions in the Morebattle Hurdle. He's only finished out of the first two once in ten starts over hurdles, winning on five occasions, including a comfortable three-length success in this race last year. That was his second win from three starts at Bangor (he was second on the other occasion) and he should appreciate the return to a longer trip for Donald McCain.

Heltenham (2.40 Newbury)

Took his record over this course and distance to 2-2 with a smooth success in the Greatwood Gold Cup three weeks ago and a 6lb rise for that might not stop him going in again, given the way he sauntered to front after travelling powerfully throughout. He jumps well, will like the ground and goes for a combination in the Skeltons who have continued in good form after their exploits at the Cheltenham Festival.

