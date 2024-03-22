TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium
'He could be in for a productive year' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 March 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:36, 22 March 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'This looks tailor-made for him' - Alan Sweetman with two tips for Navan on Saturday
- 'I think his price underestimates his chance' - Tom Segal with five Saturday selections
- Big-race trends: side with an outsider suited by Lincoln cavalry charge
- 'We haven't seen the best of him yet' - Tom Segal with an unexposed chaser to back at Newbury
- 'There's no better trainer to ready one first time out' - Adrian Wall has three tips at Dundalk on Friday
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'This looks tailor-made for him' - Alan Sweetman with two tips for Navan on Saturday
- 'I think his price underestimates his chance' - Tom Segal with five Saturday selections
- Big-race trends: side with an outsider suited by Lincoln cavalry charge
- 'We haven't seen the best of him yet' - Tom Segal with an unexposed chaser to back at Newbury
- 'There's no better trainer to ready one first time out' - Adrian Wall has three tips at Dundalk on Friday