Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Darkness 2.40 Newmarket

Hardly a frequent winner since coming to Britain, but he's on an attractive mark (5lb lower than when third over C&D last autumn) and shaped well when sixth of 16 over 1m at the Guineas meeting here; returning to 7f should be ideal and he won't be inconvenienced if there's rain; might be the answer.

King's Gambit 3.00 Newbury

Progressive RPRs in three races, all at Newbury, last season; almost defied a penalty the final time (1m, soft) and the useful winner has advertised that form since; gives the impression he'll stay this longer distance; very solid claims on handicap debut.

Godwinson 4.45 Newbury

Strong form (about only 5l behind a subsequent Group 1 winner) on final 3yo start; finished well for half-length second to Metal Merchant in the Spring Cup over C&D (good to soft; started favourite) last month on handicap/seasonal debut; the type to improve further and could well reverse placings with that rival; one to follow.

New Image 4.54 Thirsk

Ran just twice in Ireland as a 2yo (ran to a useful level on turf debut) and missed all of last year but has been going great guns on Tapeta for new connections and was impressive in the way he dealt with his rivals on the step up to 7f at Southwell recently; up 4lb but by no means exposed.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

