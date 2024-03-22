Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Thunder Roar (2.25 Doncaster)

Encouraging reappearance run, worth another try over a mile and the booking of Jamie Spencer takes the eye on this return to turf.
Steffan Edwards

Thunder Roar14:25 Doncaster
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Handicappers' nap

Pickanumber (1.30 Bangor)

Twice an easy winner since joining the Olly Murphy stable and with Dylan Johnston taking a valuable 5lb off, he can complete the hat-trick over a trip that should suit.
Steve Mason

Pickanumber13:30 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

The Punt nap

Jungle Jack (1.30 Bangor)

Returned from wind surgery with a fine second in a 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso last month and the form has been franked since, with the first and third filling the front two positions in the Morebattle Hurdle. He has two wins and second from three starts at Bangor and should appreciate the return to a longer trip for Donald McCain.
Harry Wilson

Jungle Jack13:30 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Party Vibes (3.15 Newbury)

Has won her last two starts with the minimum of fuss, earned decent figures last time and has hat-trick prospects over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards

Party Vibes15:15 Newbury
Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

West Country

Fantomas (4.15 Bangor)

Rewarded for a consistent spell with victory at Hereford last time and can continue to improve.
James Stevens

Fantomas16:15 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: James Turner (7lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Johan (3.35 Doncaster)

Successful in this race two years ago and has a superb record when fresh. While this mark proved beyond him in this race 12 months ago, he's likely to get his ground and can't be discounted.
Tom Gibbings

Johan15:35 Doncaster
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 22 March 2024inToday's Top Tips

Last updated 18:13, 22 March 2024

