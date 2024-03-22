Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Thunder Roar (2.25 Doncaster)
Encouraging reappearance run, worth another try over a mile and the booking of Jamie Spencer takes the eye on this return to turf.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Pickanumber (1.30 Bangor)
Twice an easy winner since joining the Olly Murphy stable and with Dylan Johnston taking a valuable 5lb off, he can complete the hat-trick over a trip that should suit.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Jungle Jack (1.30 Bangor)
Returned from wind surgery with a fine second in a 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso last month and the form has been franked since, with the first and third filling the front two positions in the Morebattle Hurdle. He has two wins and second from three starts at Bangor and should appreciate the return to a longer trip for Donald McCain.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Party Vibes (3.15 Newbury)
Has won her last two starts with the minimum of fuss, earned decent figures last time and has hat-trick prospects over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Fantomas (4.15 Bangor)
Rewarded for a consistent spell with victory at Hereford last time and can continue to improve.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Johan (3.35 Doncaster)
Successful in this race two years ago and has a superb record when fresh. While this mark proved beyond him in this race 12 months ago, he's likely to get his ground and can't be discounted.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Published on 22 March 2024inToday's Top Tips
Last updated 18:13, 22 March 2024
