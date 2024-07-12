The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at York, Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Blue For You (2.00 York)

It seems as though Blue For You's season revolves around this race, having finished a half-length second in 2022 and running out a comfortable winner last year, and he finds himself on a very workable mark here. Marks in the 100s have proved too high for him, so recent form figures of 00070-400 are very easy to forgive, but he confirmed his liking for this course and distance on his reappearance and will be much happier here than he has been at Epsom (didn't handle the track) and Ascot (doesn't run it well) on his last two starts. He's 4lb lower than last year and the slight ease underfoot will suit.

Quddwah (2.20 Ascot)

I was expecting Quddwah to line up in the Queen Anne after producing a powerful finish to land the trial in May, but he was ruled out of that Group 1 contest with a low blood count. The form of his Listed victory looks very strong, given runner-up Docklands and third-placed Maljoom filled the same spots behind Charyn at Royal Ascot, and he's entitled to step forward from that first start in 348 days. This will be his first time tackling a bend, but he looks uncomplicated and the ease underfoot will suit.

Inisherin (4.35 Newmarket)

Raced exclusively over a mile on his first three starts, losing out by just half a length on his sole juvenile run before scoring with ease at Newcastle and finishing sixth in the 2,000 Guineas as a three-year-old. The form of his debut second has been franked by winner Bellum Justum, who subsequently won the Blue Riband Trial and placed in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot, and his Newcastle success also reads well, given the runner-up, who was more than three lengths behind, has won and finished third in Ribblesdale Stakes since. However, he has been a revelation since sent sprinting, dominating the field in the Sandy Lane on soft ground before delivering one of the standout performances of Royal Ascot when running away with the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. His Racing Post Rating of 120 achieved that day is better than any of his rivals have produced this year and he's still open to improvement on just his third go at sprinting.

