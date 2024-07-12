Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Albasheer (1:45 Ascot)

Archie Watson's six-year-old shaped much better than the result in the Wokingham and can be excused his last run, doing too much in front. Potentially well treated off his lower turf mark and should be ideally suited to this stiff five furlongs.

Matt Gardner

Albasheer 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Eyecatcher

Evade (6.05 Chester)



Archie Watson's colt looked one to follow when winning at Epsom and drops back in class after running creditably at Royal Ascot.

Ron Wood

Evade 18:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

The Punt nap

Blue For You (2.00 York)



Looks to have been targeted at this race, having finished second in 2022 and ran out a comfortable three-length winner last year. He returns 4lb lower than that day and can land back-to-back runnings for David O'Meara.

Harry Wilson

Blue For You 14:00 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Quddwah (2.20 Ascot)



Missed Royal Ascot with a low blood count but firing again for Simon and Ed Crisford and fancied to complete a four-timer.

David Milnes

Quddwah 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Pedro Valentino (5.17 Ascot)



Made most of the running when reaching a new high on the speed ratings at Haydock five weeks ago and could again be in the mix.

Dave Edwards

Pedro Valentino 17:17 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Clive Cox

Dark horse

Jasour (4.35 Newmarket)

Ran a good race in the Commonwealth Cup last time out when finishing third behind Inisherin, despite being slowly away. Winner of the July Stakes last year and can prove his ability here.

George Bonds

Jasour 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Clive Cox

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

