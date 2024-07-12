- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Albasheer (1:45 Ascot)
Archie Watson's six-year-old shaped much better than the result in the Wokingham and can be excused his last run, doing too much in front. Potentially well treated off his lower turf mark and should be ideally suited to this stiff five furlongs.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Evade (6.05 Chester)
Archie Watson's colt looked one to follow when winning at Epsom and drops back in class after running creditably at Royal Ascot.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Blue For You (2.00 York)
Looks to have been targeted at this race, having finished second in 2022 and ran out a comfortable three-length winner last year. He returns 4lb lower than that day and can land back-to-back runnings for David O'Meara.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Quddwah (2.20 Ascot)
Missed Royal Ascot with a low blood count but firing again for Simon and Ed Crisford and fancied to complete a four-timer.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Pedro Valentino (5.17 Ascot)
Made most of the running when reaching a new high on the speed ratings at Haydock five weeks ago and could again be in the mix.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Jasour (4.35 Newmarket)
Ran a good race in the Commonwealth Cup last time out when finishing third behind Inisherin, despite being slowly away. Winner of the July Stakes last year and can prove his ability here.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at York, Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket
